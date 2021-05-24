Sergio Aguero is close to agreeing a move to Barcelona that would unite him with fellow Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
City’s record goalscorer, who has spent a decade at the Etihad, scored a quickfire double in the champions’ 5-0 win over Everton in his final Premier League appearance for the club on Sunday.
The goals took his Premier League tally to 184 -- the most by any player for a single club.
The 32-year-old forward is set to leave the Etihad as a free agent after Saturday’s Champions League final against Chelsea.
