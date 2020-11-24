Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will not rush Sergio Aguero back into action despite his side’s lack of goals in the Premier League.

City’s record goalscorer was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham as he nears a return from his latest injury problem.

The 32-year-old Argentine missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June. He has since had another lay-off after suffering a hamstring injury last month.

City have scored just 10 goals in eight top-flight matches this season, though their strike record in Europe is more impressive, with nine goals in their three games.

“We want him to come back to training again so he can recover a good feeling in his knee, this is the most important thing,” Guardiola said on Tuesday.

“We wait for him and take it one step at a time. We have many, many games to play this season and we’ll need him. What we want is him to recover in his best condition.”

City travel to Greece on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League Group C match at Olympiakos on Wednesday.

