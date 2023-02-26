HIBERNIANS 0

MARSAXLOKK 1

Aguirre 63

HIBERNIANS

M. Jovicic, F. Apap, G. Llerena (87A. Herrera Mangles), Thaylor, J. Grech (76 Z. Grech), J. Degabriele, B. Kristensen (76 D. Vella), J. Florencio, A. Agius, G. Artiles, A. Diakite.

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak, A. Attard (75 T. Vella), C. Bonanni, P. Xuereb, A. Ferraris, J, Aguilar, R. Scicluna, F. Moracci (90 V. Sanago), D. Vukovic, A. Fonseca (75 K. Keqi).

Referee Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards: Xuereb, Kristensen, Apap, Scicluna, Aguirre.

Leandro Aguirre scored a sublime volley from halfway line as Marsaxlokk stunned Hibernians to reach the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

The Argentine latched on to Marko Jovicic’s clearance before he thumped an effort beyond the Serbian goalkeeper and into the far corner.

The match provided plenty of typical cup-tie fare – lots of running and committed tackles.

