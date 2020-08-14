Leandro Aguirre is set to return to Maltese football as the Times of Malta can reveal that the Argentine wing back on his way back the islands to join his former club Valletta FC.

Reports in South America said this week that the 31-year-old left back had decided not to renew his contract with Gimnasia y Esgrima de Mendoza as he decided to start a second spell with the former Malta champions.

