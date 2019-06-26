Good Life, an exhibition by Sara Cwynar, will open today and remain on display until September 27 at Blitz, St Lucy Street, Valletta.

A guided walkthrough with the artist and curator will take place at 7pm, followed by the opening and drinks.

The good life is what we all long for. Pursuit of the good life feeds our habitats and identities, from personal desires to political stances and commercial culture.

It inspires future visions and filters images of the past. Cwynar’s practice across photography, collage and film toggles between different epochs and aesthe­tics, revealing how the quest for the good life has been driven by evolving ideals, values and taste.

Exploring the backbone of iconographies and clichés, where common constructs meet reassuring conventions, she tackles the critical concept of visual truth and deciphers an entangled reality of pictures and algorithms.

By remixing the old and the new, Cwynar creates a timeless and indelible reservoir of upfront, non-hierarchical images that resist the internet, the primary source of visual knowledge and experience in the 21st century.

Opening times are Tuesday to Friday between 1pm and 6pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.