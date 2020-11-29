It’s been two years since the establishment of the Malta Business Registry (MBR) – and we’ve come a long way in a relatively short time. As a result, it is now fitting for the MBR to plan for its future; to lay down an aspirational path that ensures our continued success over the coming five years.

In the financial sector, change is the only constant, and the pace of change continues to accelerate. It is a dynamic sector which compels us, as a public sector institution, to adapt in a structured manner.

So, we need to think ahead, to plan ahead.

The Strategic Plan we have just launched defines the MBR’s route to 2025, and it will take us along the road to reaching the strategic objectives we have laid out.

Our Strategic Plan outlines six corporate and business-level strategies, which are being proposed for implementation over the next five years. The strategy’s roll-out will introduce new systems, make changes where needed and, above all, add value to both our customers and employees.

The MBR’s corporate-level goals will be achieved by implementing the following strategies: communication and branding, risk management, data privacy and protection, European and international cooperation, information and communication, and last but not least, research and community innovation.

All the while, our business objectives will re-centre our focus on satisfying our customers by offering services of excellence that meet their needs, while also introducing new services and possible new streams of revenue. To achieve this, the MBR’s business-level strategies pay particular attention to the customer’s experience. We will update our procedures and policies to meet our clients’ evolving needs and implement the technological changes needed to accomplish this.

Our business-level objectives will be reached by implementing the following strategies: customer-centric, service excellence, employee-centric, continuous professional development, recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion, and leadership enhancement.

I would summarise our strategic objectives by classifying them under the four main pillars that our strategic report outlines:

1. Internationalisation

2. Knowledge and learning

3. Changing purpose

4. Digital transformation

Firstly, internationalisation hinges on adapting our legal frameworks in light of global and local factors, particularly when speaking of the regulations related to anti-money laundering and measures to combat terrorism taken by or proposed by European institutions. The Companies Act has had various amendments made to it over the years, but it is now time to overhaul it in a holistic manner to make our legal structure more dynamic and harmonised in terms of present and future needs. We can achieve this through networking with other jurisdictions and addressing the second pillar of the strategic report: knowledge and learning.

Acquiring new talent, especially in the areas of compliance, risk management and good governance, will lead us to nurturing a long-term sustainable programme. In a fast-moving world – especially in a dynamic sector such as the financial services – constant improvement and change are essential to survival and success, and the ability to manage “learning” is crucial. Acting in a strategic way impacts the nature and quality of an agency’s sources of knowledge, its people and the degree to which the predominant culture inspires the transfer of knowledge. As a governmental body, the MBR needs to mitigate the public sector’s prevailing risk of being dominated by resource efficiency rather than service effectiveness. Thus, through its Strategic Plan, the MBR aims to become a role model employer within the public sector, by leading the agency with changing purposes to include a modus operandi that is more ‘business-friendly’. These changing purposes will lead the MBR to acquiring more exceptional talent, new competencies and an improved relationship with stakeholders.

The fourth pillar identified in the Strategic Plan is digital transformation, which is an important tool to implement the established strategies based on the previous three pillars. The MBR relies on its IT infrastructure to provide its services, and its ICT-related strategic objective is to implement and use a blockchain-based platform, big data tools and business intelligence analytics.

While #ahead2025 presents what today is the best way forward, it is by no means the only path. It reflects our Mission and Vision at the MBR, but to reflect changes in the financial sector and economic conditions, it must also evolve and adapt. Effectively applying this Strategic Plan could institutionalise a culture of constant improvement, impactful decision-making and disciplined transformation.

Rather than a document that sits on a shelf or a file in a computer, this Strategic Plan is a work in progress which will assist us in establishing and directing the MBR’s quality of relations with its stakeholders. Through participation from the bottom up and from our clients, the MBR’s Strategic Plan will continue to develop and evolve.

We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead with enthusiasm and determination to achieve the key objectives highlighted in our Strategic Plan. Our strategic priorities, services, transparency, innovation and people are all about keeping the MBR moving ahead.

Kenneth Brincat is Chief Operations Officer/Deputy Registrar, Malta Business Registry