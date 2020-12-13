Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Malta, together with community members, presented gift hampers to the residents of Dar il-Kaptan.

Silvan Magro, operations head of the Foundation for Respite Care Services, received the hampers on behalf of Dar il-Kaptan.

Imam Atif said: “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community wished to show solidarity with the members of Dar il-Kaptan during this difficult time we are going through because of COVID-19. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community truly believes in serving humanity. It is always committed to serve those in need, because serving humanity is an integral part of our beliefs.”

Magro thanked the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community on behalf of the residents for their gesture of solidarity. He also briefed them about the services being provided at the residence and about the activities held during the year.