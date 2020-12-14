Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Malta, together with community members, visited Caritas' San Blas residents, bearing gifts.

The community hoped its gifts, comprising of confectionery items, would bring some cheer to the residents undergoing therapy at the rehabilitation centre, following a grim year that dealt an economic blow to several.

"There are people who this festive season will not afford to buy some items because of financial constraints, but they too should be able to celebrate... it is therefore important that society takes care of them and supports them in every way possible," he said.