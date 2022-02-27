The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta donated around 100 children’s books to St Clare College, Gżira Primary School. The books were presented to the head of school, Astrid Tonna, by president Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif.

Tonna thanked Imam Atif and the Ahmadiyya Muslim community for this beautiful and kind gesture.

“This is a wonderful surprise to all of us. Thank you for your donation of books to the school. The students and staff will surely benefit from these resources. In our school, we very much promote reading, and this collection of books will be a good addition to our library,” she said.

Imam Laiq Ahmef Atif explained that the Ahmadiyya Muslim community also promotes reading because books are a true and effective means towards education, knowledge and broadening our view of life and understanding.

He said that the community will support the school also in the future with further donations of books and in any other way possible because it is very important that we should continue to serve the communities we live in.