The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta has been thoughtful of the needs of the migrant communities living in Malta during the pandemic, and extended its solidarity by providing them with hand sanitisers and 5,000 certified face masks.

The donation was presented to Amanda Vella, the representative of the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers, and to the centre coordinator Ann De Marco, by Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta, together with youth leader Haroon Ahmad Khan.