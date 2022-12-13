Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif and representatives of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community held a half-day encounter with residents at the San Blas Therapeutic Community for Men and those in the Female Programme, both run by Caritas.

The residents shared experiences of their recovery and Iman Atif praised their efforts for recovery. He urged them to forgive themselves, make amends to their loved ones, look ahead, work toward their goals and also seek God’s presence in their lives.

Gifts were handed to each resident. Other gifts will be distributed to residents in the Prison Inmates Programme, Dar Charles Miceli and the Tal-Ibwar Therapeutic Centre.