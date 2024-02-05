As I step into my new role, I can see and appreciate the efforts of our people in the Cleansing and Maintenance Division, even more so than I did previously. The strong team consists of 638 employees who do their very best day and night to keep Malta clean.

However, I feel that, in order to achieve the level of cleanliness we all long for, a national, concerted effort is needed. There ought to be a collective effort by one and all to keep our country clean. As a government, we are doing our part by bolstering our investment in human resources and technology.

In an era where technological advancements are reshaping our daily lives, one area that stands to benefit significantly is the maintenance of cleanliness in public spaces. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool, offering innovative solutions to address the persistent challenge of keeping our communities clean and hygienic.

There are various ways in which AI can assist in the cleaning of public areas, thus paving the way for a more sustainable and visually appealing environment.

At the forefront of the AI revolution in cleanliness are robotic systems equipped with cutting-edge technologies. An investment of €5m in this technology will assist in navigating public spaces with precision, utilising a combination of sensors and algorithms to identify and target areas requiring attention.

The result is a more efficient and effective cleaning process as these robots can autonomously wash, collect and dispose of litter.

Unfortunately, illegal dumping remains a persistent issue in many places around the Maltese islands, tarnishing the efforts of those striving to maintain cleanliness. AI, however, with its powerful image and recognition capabilities, including surveillance cameras enhanced with AI algorithms, can analyse footage in real time.

At the forefront of the AI revolution in cleanliness are robotic systems equipped with cutting-edge technologies - Glenn Bedingfield

This helps identify instances of illegal dumping and enables swift action against violators. It acts not only as a deterrent but it also ensures a proactive approach to maintaining the integrity of public spaces.

The integration of AI into cleaning equipment, such as street sweepers, represents another area in which technology is reshaping our approach to cleanliness. AI-driven systems can adapt their cleaning schedules based on real-time data, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently.

By adjusting routes and cleaning intensity according to specific needs, these intelligent street sweepers maximise their impact and contribute to a more sustainable use of resources.

The employment of AI to assist our employees in public spaces holds immense promise for our communities. As we embrace the potential of robotics, predictive analytics and image recognition, we pave the way for a cleaner, greener future.

The efficiency and precision offered by AI-driven solutions not only enhance the visual appeal of our surroundings but also contribute to the overall health and well-being of our communities.

By harnessing the power of AI, we can create a synergy between technology and cleanliness that propels us towards a more sustainable and aesthetically pleasing environment for generations to come. Let us embark on this journey hand in hand with innovation and progress and in a spirit of shared commitment.

Glenn Bedingfield is Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness.