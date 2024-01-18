Two international AI experts will join a webinar hosted next week by the Malta IT Law Association (MITLA).

Called How AI Will Evolve In 2024, the discussion will be held on January 25 at 4pm and is expected to include an in-depth analysis of the intersection of this emerging technology and the law.

Law specialists Odia Kagan and Peter Hense will join MITLA president Antonio Ghio for the webinar moderated by former journalist Christian Peregin.

Kagan is a Philadelphia-based privacy law specialist who advises companies on how to develop, deploy and use AI in a responsible, ethical and legal manner.

Hense is a legal consultant from Germany who advises businesses in areas of IT, data protection and competition law. He currently co-hosts a podcast all about decoding AI regulation.

The discussion will take place amid recent warnings from the International Monetary Fund that AI will disrupt 40% of jobs and increase inequality.

Meanwhile, Europe is about to get its first AI Act, which is expected to regulate this industry and have ramifications similar to those that had emerged from Europe’s GDPR Act.

The webinar is free for MITLA members but also open to the general public who can book their tickets here.

More information here.