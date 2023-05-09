Technology is the beating heart of online casinos. Take Pay N Play casinos, for instance – what started as a niche innovation is nowadays making thousands of players’ gaming enjoyment easier and safer.

It’s the kind of technology that – as can be seen from the online casinos at Uusipikakasino.com – combines innovation and safety. With Pay N Play casinos, players don’t have to go through the process of registering a new account at an online casino – and that means that they don’t need to provide any personal information, thus guaranteeing a high level of privacy. Of course, the system is still secure – as all transactions are processed through trusted payment providers. And the cherry on the proverbial cake is that players can deposit and withdraw funds instantly.

This isn’t the only front-row technology – many are asking what role will Artificial Intelligence play at online casinos, in which areas it can improve the game, and how far it can stretch the industry’s horizons to make gaming safer and more secure while adding excitement.

Detecting fraud

Scammers can use technology such as bots and algorithms for betting and scamming online casinos. Human knowledge and skill can detect such practices – however, AI can help in fraud detection by monitoring thousands of players and millions of patterns, to detect abuse. With AI, casino operators can set the parameters of what constitutes potentially fraudulent behaviour and take action when necessary.

Using AI, operators can also detect scammers who are creating and using multiple accounts to abuse of welcome bonuses.

AI can also potentially make financial transactions at online casinos safer – as it can help reduce human error. This is especially critical in certain processes, such as processing payments and verifying customer information.

Safer gaming

Licensed online casinos invest a lot in responsible gaming and play a critical role in preventing underage and vulnerable players from accessing online casinos. Apart from identify verification, online casinos can also employ AI to monitor player behaviour and prevent problem gambling behaviour.

So, for instance, AI can flag any potentially problematic behaviour – such as players spending hours at an online casino, or spinning slots at three in the morning. Again, this is where AI excels – because while a human can monitor hundreds of patters, AI can monitor much more. Another problematic pattern that AI can detect effectively is loss chasing – that is, when a player bets more and more after each loss, in the hope that a big win will make up for all the money lost.

Added thrills

By leveraging the power of AI, developers and operators can make online casinos more exciting and realistic. For instance, using AI, casinos can create virtual opponents that can respond to a player’s moves in real time – and this makes games more engaging. Live casinos can also be more realistic and immersive, thanks to Artificial Intelligence. Games can also adapt to a player’s behaviour and skills – which in turn ensures that players have an appropriate challenge level.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.