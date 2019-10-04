Congested roads and hour-long traffic jams are part of Maltese life – but could a smart traffic light system be part of the answer?

An AI-managed traffic light control system is one of six pilot projects announced as part of the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence.

The project would see an AI engine managing traffic flow in one key junction to optimise traffic light control.

A study in Pittsburgh, US, which ran a similar project over 50 intersections claimed that the technology reduced waiting times by 40%, journey times by 25% and vehicle emissions by 20%.

Using Malta's traffic control and geographic information systems, it could potentially identify patterns in transport behaviour and reduce congestion and emissions.

The overall strategy aims to incorporate AI into citizen services offered by the public sector as well as priming the country to becoming a launchpad for new technologies and ideas.

It was launched at the second edition of the Delta Summit on Thursday.

Dr Muscat's AI hopes

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that an increase in attendance showed Malta had embraced digital innovation and recognised the importance of AI as an emerging technology.

‘We have made great strides because we were ambitious and took bold decisions to regulate technologies that others were hesitant to regulate,” he said.

I want to see AI exploited in a manner that improves our way of life - Joseph Muscat

“I want to see AI exploited in a manner that improves our way of life and allows families to spend more time together.”

What the strategy proposes

The AI strategy, among other things, puts forward proposals to create an “AI-powered government” through the incorporation of AI technology in citizen services and internal administration.

The document proposes six pilot projects in the fields of traffic management, education, healthcare, customer service, tourism and utilities management that explore how these sectors can be improved with the introduction of AI technology.

In the healthcare sector the document suggest building on top of several databases of information, including the Pharmacy of your Choice platform that has been maintained for over ten years, and explore how it can assist healthcare professionals in making more informed decisions from a patient safety perspective.

The strategy was discussed at this week's Delta Summit.

The project is also laying the groundwork for public healthcare data to be made available to healthcare professionals through a central hub in a National Electronic Health Record system, which is planned to go live by the end of 2021.

The strategy will also incorporate a legal and ethical AI framework that intends to monitor and encode higher ethical standards into AI as well as managing the potential for risks new technologies could create.

A draft of was released in August and a final version is expected later this month.

To achieve this, the government will also be the first country to launch a national AI certification framework, which means new technologies will have to stick to the Ethical AI framework in order to get the Malta Digital Innovation Authority’s seal of approval.

The aim is also to set up a regulatory and data sandbox for AI and setting up Malta as the “ultimate AI launchpad”.

This would allow AI technology innovators to test out their concepts in a well-controlled and contained environment with proportionate safeguards during a definite period of time.

The strategy contains over 70 actions which Parliamentary Secretary for Innovation Silvio Schembri said he would aim to have delivered by 2022.

Mr Schembri said that the government had taken a clear stance on technological innovation, that it should be embraced and not stifled. “Technology is becoming more deeply ingrained in everyday life. Our strategy and vision for AI in Malta aims to endure threats and bring around improvement in all sectors of Maltese society,” Mr Schembri said.

“Malta should be a disrupter and not a follower in bringing about economic and social innovation.”