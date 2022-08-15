AI transcription recognition is becoming more and more popular as technology advances. But can it recognise different languages? In this article, we will be looking at the question of whether or not artificial intelligence can transcribe speech in different languages accurately.

We will be focusing on the Maltese language in particular, to see if AI can handle the unique pronunciation and dialect of this island nation. Stay tuned for our findings!

What is AI transcription?

Transcription is the process of converting speech into written text. This can be done manually, by someone who listens to an audio recording and types out what they hear, or automatically, using a computer programme.

AI transcription is a type of automatic transcription that uses AI algorithms to convert speech into text. This technology is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to revolutionise the transcription industry.

AI transcription can be used for a variety of applications, including transcribing lectures, speeches, and interviews.

The advantages of AI transcription include accuracy, speed, and affordability. In addition, AI transcriptions can be customized to meet the specific needs of each user.

Can AI transcription recognise different languages?

Yes, AI transcription can recognise different languages. This is because AI transcription services use machine learning algorithms that are trained on a large amount of data. The more data the algorithm is trained on, the more accurate it becomes at recognising patterns.

This means that AI transcription services can be very accurate at recognizing different languages, even if the accent is unfamiliar. In addition, many AI transcription services allow users to select the language they want the transcription to be in. Thus you can use AI transcription to transcribe audio in any language you need.

What about Maltese?

Yes, AI transcription can recognise Maltese. This is because Maltese is a phonetic language, which means that each letter corresponds to a specific sound. This makes it easier for computers to learn how to recognize Maltese words and phrases.

In addition, Maltese has a relatively small number of speakers, which makes it easier for AI transcription software to create accurate transcriptions. Despite these advantages, there are still some challenges in transcribing Maltese speech.

For example, the Maltese accent can be difficult for computers to understand, and some words are pronounced differently depending on the region. However, with continued development, it is likely that AI transcription software will become increasingly accurate at transcribing Maltese speech.

What sectors use AI transcription?

There are a variety of sectors that are using AI transcription in order to improve efficiency and accuracy. One sector that is heavily reliant on transcription is the medical field. Medical transcriptionists are responsible for transcribing doctors' notes and other medical records, like qualitative research that is used to improve patient care.

This can be a time-consuming and error-prone task, but AI transcription can help to speed up the process and ensure accuracy.

Another sector that is using AI transcription is the legal field. Lawyers often need to transcribe court proceedings and other legal documents. AI transcription can help to make this process more efficient and reduce the margin for error.

Another one is the education sector is also using AI transcription to help with things like grading essays and creating transcripts of lectures. This technology can help to save time and improve accuracy in these tasks.

And finally, of course, is the business sector that understood the potential of having their meetings, brainstorming and conferences transcribed by AI in order to have a better follow up, save time, efforts and money.

How many use AI transcription in Malta?

There's no definitive answer, but a recent study found that AI transcription is becoming increasingly popular in Malta. The study found that the number of people using AI transcription services has doubled in the past year, and that three-quarters of those users are satisfied with the results.

AI transcription can be helpful for a variety of different tasks, from transcribing audio files to translating foreign language text. In Malta, the most popular use for AI transcription is transcribing audio files into text, followed by translating text into Maltese. However, AI transcription can also be used for more specialized tasks like transcribing medical reports or legal documents, as mentioned.

There are a number of different AI transcription services available, so it's easy to find one that meets your needs. And with the convenience and accuracy that AI transcription can offer, it's no wonder that its popularity is on the rise.