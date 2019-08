An encore screening of Verdi’s opera Aida will be shown on Saturday at 5.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta.

Soprano Anna Netrebko and mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili will offer blazing performances in this grand drama of ancient Egypt, seen in a stunning production by Sonja Frisell.

Nicola Luisotti conducts.

For more information, call St James Cavalier on 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org.