Balzan FC have snapped up the services of young attacking midfielder Aidan Friggieri, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 24-year-old right winger was on the books of Gudja United last season, but his contract expired at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

It looked as though that Friggieri was set to join Ħamrun Spartans this summer.

In fact, the player had all but agreed terms with the Spartans but the transfer fell through due to some last-minute issues on his contract and the deal fell through.

It was here that Balzan immediately entered the race to sign Friggieri and a deal was agreed between all parties.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta