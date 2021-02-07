ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

Ailton Soares 44, 77

Doumbia 82

GUDJA UNITED 1

Mensah 89

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

M. Bartolo-6, D. Gojkovic-6.5 (82 D. Borg), M. Guillaumier-7 (82 I. Adeshina), J. Mbong-7 (86 X. Portelli), J. Ailton Soares-8, F. Sasere-6, E. Serrano Valero-6, J. Corbalan-6.5 (85 C. Galea), P. Djordjevic-6, K. Micallef-6, E. Marcelina-5.4 (77 S. Doumbia).

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6.5, A. Friggieri-5, F. Pankarican-5, I. Gonzalez-5, N. Micallef-6, E. Da Silva-5 (77 J. Brincat), H. Vella-5 (46 G. Mensah-6.5), T. Veronese, J. Bolanos-6, J. Grioli-5 (66 T. Vella), P. Mota-5.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards: Grioli, Gojkovic, Marcelina, Guillaumier.

Red card: Veronese (G) 68.

BOV Player of the match Jorge Ailton Soares (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans preserved their two-point lead at the top of the standings when they overcame the challenge of Gudja United.

The Spartans fully deserved their victory as they dominated their opponents for long stretches and once Jorge Ailton Soares, aka Dodo, put them ahead there was no way for Gudja who had Thomas Veronese dismissed midway through the second half.

Late goals from Dodo and substitute Seydou Doumbia sealed the points as the Reds preserved their leadership in the standings.

