The Malta Arts Scholarship helps aspiring young artists to make their breakthrough in the performing arts scene, both locally and abroad.

This scheme supports exceptionally talented individuals to study and perform abroad, where they can mingle with other aspirants from all over Europe and gain valuable experience in the arts sector.

Marta Visanich has just graduated with a diploma in performing arts and musical theatre from Bodywork Dance Company of Cambridge, in partnership with Trinity College. Photo: Sinimi Photography

One Maltese teenager who benefitted from this opportunity is Martha Visanich, who has just graduated with a diploma in performing arts and musical theatre from Bodywork Dance Company of Cambridge, in partnership with the famed Trinity College.

“I am very thankful to the board of the Malta Arts Scholarship who helped me achieve my goal. It feels like a breath of fresh air to see the creative arts being appreciated and given the recognition they deserve through such opportunities,” the 19-year-old said.

Visanich started practising ballet when she was only three years old. Along the years, she explored different genres of dance, including flamenco and commercial dance.

Thanks to the government-funded scholarship, she left home at the tender age of 16 and moved to Cambridge with the aim of turning her passion for dance into a full-time career.

After three years of intensive training and new experiences, Visanich graduated with honours in July of this year. Her studies included training in dance, singing and acting classes with some of the UK’s finest teachers. It also included lectures on nutrition, anatomy and history of dance.

As part of her third-year assessment, she had to create a piece of theatre which had to be backed up with documentation, outlining the show, script, characters, location, dates, expenses, costumes, set and lighting cues.

The result was Esperenza, a musical about a young lady who leads a miserable life but has high hopes for her future. She eventually finds that her happy ending was always within her and that it was up to her to turn her life around.

Her project was presented to a board of teachers who judged each student according to the Trinity College criteria.