An AI-powered website that helps local A-level students study for their biology exams was launched on Wednesday, allowing users to ask MATSEC-related questions in a similar fashion to ChatGPT.

Powered by Maltese developers, Metaverse Architects, BiologyBuddy.ai aims to help students in their studies by answering biology-related questions in various formats, its co-founder Sean Ellul said.

“We are excited to launch this tool in Malta, where we hope to raise more awareness among local students of the opportunities for education and startups in AI,” he said.

Since its launch, the site has been visited by almost 1,000 users and has been asked over 3,000 questions, Ellul told Times of Malta.

He said lecturers are advising students to use the website as a study aid.

How does it work?

When asking the website a question, after a short loading period it will answer in several ways, including a long-form explanation, point-form answers, and even relevant past paper questions with model answers.

The app also predicts possible follow-up questions and provides short answers on the linking topics.

For example, when asking the website, “what is a cell,” it also explains the functions of a cell membrane, how cells communicate and the role of mitochondria.

Each section also features a feedback box for users to explain whether the answers given were helpful or not.

BiologyBuddy makes use of recent technologies such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, an AI that surpasses ChatGPT’s advanced reasoning capabilities.

BiologyBuddy may expand into other subjects, its creators said, including chemistry, physics and law while the team has already set its sights overseas.

"While we started in Malta with a mission to raise the level of our home country's youth, our main mission is to serve the global community of [International Baccalaureate] students," Metaverse Architects' Luca Arrigo said, claiming that there are some 1.95 million students worldwide who could make use of the tool.

Arrigo added that, while the platform is currently free and will continue to remain as such for the foreseeable future, a paid version is in the pipeline and will see more advanced tools be at students’ fingertips.