The second edition of French-Maltese festival Respire focuses on the Mediterranean and environmental issues.

Launched last year and inspired by a strong desire for freedom, creation and artistic stimulation after the months-long pandemic, the French-Maltese open-air festival Respire – jointly organised by the French Embassy in Malta and the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée – has featured some 20 events in Malta and Gozo, celebrating arts, culture and sport.

This second edition has a strong focus on the Mediterranean and all its environmental issues. With the very active support of many French and Maltese partners from a wide range of backgrounds, such as the REMPEC, The Malta National Aquarium, The University of Malta and the Storeroom, the event strives to cover a multitude of themes of global scope to discuss the Mediterranean in all its dimensions, providing ideas and solutions, in addition to the observations already made.

Through, arts, culture and sports – such as round-table discussions, screening, music and boat races – the event aims to raise awareness on these crucial challenges.

One of the key events this year was entitled ‘Bringing The Ocean To The People: Our Next Challenge.’

Presenting several major initiatives launched by individuals, NGOs, businesses and countries, to protect marine ecosystems

The ocean covers over 70 per cent of the world’s surface. Yet too often it remains on the sidelines of major events on the international and European agenda. As a regulator of the major environmental balances and especially the climate, provider of all kinds of rich natural resources, a major channel for trade, a vital link between countries and human communities, the Mediterranean is today threatened by the effects of climate change, pollution and the over-exploitation of marine resources.

Last June, together with the Malta National Aquarium, the REMPEC and the University of Malta, the French Embassy covered a multitude of themes of global scope to discuss the ocean in all its dimensions. With various expert speakers, including Alain Deidun and Mark Galea Pace, the event aimed at presenting several major initiatives launched by individuals, NGOs, businesses and countries, to protect marine ecosystems and sustainable fishing activities, fight pollution, address the effects of climate change and promote better governance of the oceans.

The objective was to discuss the theme: ‘How do you, at your own level, act for the Ocean, how one may bring the Ocean to the people?’ by touching on many perspectives during the talks. Galea Pace, responsible for various clean-up activities in Malta, discussed his many concrete actions as an individual. Daniel De Castro underlined the numerous activities and projects launched by the Malta National Aquarium aimed at the general public, to inspire people to protect the ocean and utilise marine resources sustainably. Professor Deidun, marine biologist by training and Malta’s first-ever Ocean Ambassador, gave some insights through his positions as both an ambassador and an academic at the University of Malta. Representing Rempec, Franck Lauwers gave a Mediterranean approach, featuring a few regional and collective actions.