Q: Last year I replaced my old air-conditioner with a new one. The company where I bought it from removed the old unit and installed the new one. The internal connection system was not changed but the new unit was connected to the old system and to the drain.

When I started using the new air-conditioner I noticed that water was leaking in the wall. I therefore called the company’s technician to have the problem checked. The company that sold me the air-conditioner is arguing that the problem is the internal connection system and not the unit. Hence, they are not willing to provide me with a solution.

For the time being I am not using the new air-conditioner so as not to cause further damage. I would like to know whether I should insist with the company on a solution or whether I should find another technician to try and solve the problem?

A: If the new air-conditioner was purchased inclusive of installation, then the company where you bought it from should have ensured that the air-conditioner was correctly installed. Since this does not seem to be the case, then the company must check what the problem is and provide you with an adequate solution.

The company would not be res­ponsible if the air-conditioner’s installation was not part of the purchase. Since it was, then it is liable to detect the problem and fix it.

Should the company insist that it is not responsible, you will need to put your complaint in writing and send it to the seller by registered post.

If within a week from the letter’s date, the company does not contact you to provide you with an acceptable remedy, you will then need to lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

It is important that with your complaint you submit a copy of the proof of purchase and also proof that the purchase included installation.