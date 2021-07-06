Air France has started a new service between Malta and Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, operating on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

The first flight landed in Malta on Monday evening.

In 2019, France ranked fourth among Malta International Airport’s top five drivers of passenger traffic, with a 6.2 per cent market share.

“Air France’s addition of Malta to its route network as one of its six new European destinations for the summer season, is a reassuring vote of confidence in our islands, especially given the excellent reputation the flag carrier enjoys within the industry. France’s performance since the reopening of tourism has been extremely positive, and we are confident that Air France’s launch of operations will continue to support the recovery of this very important market,” said Alex Cardona, Head of Traffic Development at MIA.

Air France is the third flag carrier to join Malta International Airport’s airline portfolio for the summer months, with LOT Polish and Cyprus Airways having launched operations in June.