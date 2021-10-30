Air Malta has made it simpler for pet owners to bring their beloved dog or cat with them abroad by adding a ‘travelling with pets’ option to its online booking service.

The national airline carries around 2,500 pets every year, with the vast majority of them carried in the cabin. But until now, pet owners had to make arrangements to bring their pet with them separately, after booking.

In a statement on Saturday, Air Malta said it now allowed passengers to include travel bookings for cats and dogs as part of its online booking process.

The online feature is only applicable for cats and dogs weighing up to 10kg. Such pets can be carried in the aircraft cabin at a price of €70 per way. To be eligible, the pet must be at least 15 weeks old and be carried in an appropriately-sized container.

Owners of larger cats and dogs or other pets must register their pet at least five working days before departure by filling in the appropriate form.

More information is available at the Air Malta website.