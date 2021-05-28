Air Malta will be operating flights to Berlin and Dusseldorf this summer but will not be flying to Moscow and Tel Aviv, the airline has confirmed.

According to an airline spokesperson, following "strong booking demand" coming from the German market, Air Malta will be adding twice weekly direct services to Berlin and Dusseldorf.

Air Malta will start operating to Berlin from June 28 every Monday and Wednesday. Operations to the German capital will shift to Wednesday and Saturday as from the August 4. Flights to Dusseldorf will start on July 3 on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the airline has also confirmed it has gone back on plans to fly to Russia and Israel this summer "in view of the absence of safe corridors between Malta and Israel and between Malta and Russia, and consequential weak booking positions".

"Air Malta has reassessed this situation and taken the decision to remove the Tel Aviv and Moscow routes from this summer’s operation," the spokesperson said.

Air Malta’s chief commercial officer Roy Kinnear said: “Over the past weeks we have seen strong demand from the German market, and we are re-assigning capacity to better match demand.

"Russia and Israel remain part of our future network plans. We will continue to adapt our network in line with the evolving situation and market demands.”

Over the summer months, Air Malta plans to operate direct flights to and from 20 European cities: Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, London Heathrow, Lyon, Manchester, Munich, Milan Linate, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich.

Malta plans to start welcoming tourists on Tuesday, as the island gears up to resume the tourism sector after this was brought to its knees by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, an airport spokesperson told Times of Malta that the operation of certain routes is "greatly dependent" on the easing or complete removal of restrictions that are still in place "both locally and in source markets".

"If certain restrictions are not eased or lifted, some airlines may need to postpone the start or launch of their operations to and from Malta," the spokesperson said.

Details on whether any other flights have been cancelled were not provided.