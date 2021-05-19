Air Malta will restart flights to Lisbon, Munich, Prague and Vienna as of June, with the national airline scheduled to operate 51 weekly flights to 15 destinations next month.

The airline unveiled its updated schedule on Wednesday and said it would remain flexible to adapt its flight network and schedule as demand and bookings increased in the coming months.

According to Air Malta’s revised schedule, the airline will operate Munich flights five times a week and fly twice a week between Malta and Lisbon, Prague and Vienna respectively.

Air Malta’s chief commercial officer Roy Kinnear said the airline was seeing an uptick in demand from Germany and the Netherlands and expected to see similar trends in other markets as countries started to relax their travel restrictions and place Malta on their safe country lists.

Air Malta's June schedule. The airline will fly both outgoing and incoming legs on days marked.

Both Germany and the Netherlands announced last week that restrictions for travel to Malta would be eased, effectively allowing travellers to visit the country without having to quarantine on their return.

Kinnear said that Air Malta had committed itself to operate over 1,500 return flights this summer and offer for sale over half a million seats and it remained on course to do so

“Although our summer flight schedule remains significantly less than what we operated in the Summer 2019, we remain flexible in adapting our network and schedule to ensure essential passenger and cargo connectivity to and from the Maltese Islands. As demand and bookings grow, we have the ability to increase our operations with more flights in the months ahead if required”, he added.

The airline will continue to waive rebooking fees for customers who need to change their itinerary until October 31 and name changing fees have been reduced to just €5. Other ticket terms and conditions, including that travel must be completed by December 31 2021, will remain unchanged.

For more information about Air Malta’s travel schedule, visit the airline’s website, call +356 21662211, visit the sales office at Malta International Airport, or speak to your travel agent.