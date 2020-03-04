Air Malta will be allowing travellers to change their travel dates and destination to ease some of the impact that coronavirus concerns are having on both the airline and its customers.

Customers who booked an Air Malta flight on Go Light and Go Smart fares prior to March 4 will be allowed to change their travel dates and destinations at €10 per passenger per sector, including differences in fare.

Changes must be confirmed by March 31 and all travel must take place by December 31. Customers who have already cancelled their travel itinerary will not be eligible for this option.

Travellers booking with Air Malta after March 4 will also have the flexibility to make changes to their itinerary or request a refund.

Requests for changes must be made to the airline at least 30 days prior to the first sector's departure, otherwise all normal ticket terms and conditions continue to apply.

For more information contact Air Malta's call centre on 2166 2211 or the Air Malta sales office at the Malta International Airport.

A spokesperson for the airline said that changes in fare conditions are being introduced for customers to have more peace of mind when booking flights.

"Changes to Air Malta’s flight schedule are also being made, especially on Italian routes. The airline is constantly monitoring the evolving situation and will announce further changes if the need arises."