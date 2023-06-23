Air Malta’s operations have gone “back to normal” after the airline struggled to find pilots last week as they protested new working conditions.

The airline told Times of Malta that “discussions and negotiations with the Airline Pilots Association of Malta (ALPA) have resumed and are ongoing and the airline’s operations are currently back to normal”.

“For as long discussions and negotiations are underway it would be inopportune for the airline to provide any further comment,” a spokesperson for the airline added.

On Monday, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that about four pilots had called in sick and the others refused to fill in.

Their action appeared to be a protest against new working conditions that the government is offering them as part of the airline’s restructuring.

Caruana said that on Monday the company called about 25 pilots to make good for the shortage but none of them answered the phone, except for two who said they would not work out of fear of repercussions.

Consequently, passengers on aircrafts bound for Brussels, London Heathrow and Lyon were grounded for hours as flights were delayed throughout the day.

'Irresponsible attitude' by pilots

Fielding parliamentary questions on Monday afternoon, Caruana criticised the pilots’ association, ALPA, telling MPs that this was “an irresponsible attitude – the attitude that brought the company where it is now”.

It is unclear what, in the new package of working conditions, is irking the pilots. Answering Times of Malta questions on Monday, Caruana would not say and neither would the airline yesterday.

In a reply to questions, ALPA was also tight-lipped, saying only that "at this point in time, talks are ongoing and ALPA Malta has no comment to make on the matter".

The government is currently in the final negotiations with the European Commission in an attempt to secure millions in state aid for the ailing national airline.

The executive chairman has said a new national airline will replace Air Malta by the end of the year.

It will inevitably come with new financial packages and working conditions for pilots, cabin crew and ground handling staff.