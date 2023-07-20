Air Malta cancelled its flights to Catania airport on Thursday as the airport struggles to repair a passenger terminal which was damaged by a major fire on Monday.

Catania airport had cancelled all operations until Wednesday and flights remain significantly limited so far.

Passengers who booked their flight directly through Air Malta and wish to opt for a monetary refund may send an email to refundrequest@airmalta.com. If the flight was booked through a travel agent, passengers can contact the travel agency and ask them to submit a refund request on their behalf.

Passengers who wish to rebook their tickets to another flight or date or change the destination, can contact Air Malta Call Centre on 00356 21662211, Monday to Friday from 08.00 to 20.00 and Saturday and Sunday to 08.00 to 18.00.