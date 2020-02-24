Air Malta has cancelled a number flights to and from Italy scheduled for Tuesday due to a strike by Italian air traffic controllers.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Monday, the airline said that an air traffic control strike action happening across Italy on Tuesday had caused them to make four cancellations.

KM640/1 and KM642/3 from Malta to Catania, KM624/5 from Malta to Milan Linate, and KM612/3 from Malta to Rome were all cancelled. Return flights for the same day were also cancelled.

An Air Malta spokesman told Times of Malta that the airline would still be operating one flight to Italy on Tuesday; KM 614/5 to Rome.

Passengers scheduled to travel on the cancelled flights have been requested to contact Air Malta’s call centre on +356 25991230 to change their flights.

The airline apologised for any inconvenience caused by circumstances which it said were beyond its control.