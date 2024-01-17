Air Malta cancelled its morning flight to Munich on Wednesday because of freezing rain and snow in the German city.

It said KM306 Malta to Munich departing 9:05am and KM307 Munich to Malta 12:25pm had to be cancelled.

Passengers have been transferred to other flights today - KM308 from Malta to Munich that is scheduled to depart at 3:40pm and KM309 from Munich to Malta scheduled to depart at 6.55pm.

Passengers can rebook their travel on an alternative flight, in which case they can contact the Air Malta Customer Service Centre at 00356 21662211 for alternative flight options.

Passengers who wish to receive a full ticket refund need to send an email to refundrequest@airmalta.com. Passengers who have booked their flights through a travel agent should contact their agent, who can submit a refund request on their behalf.