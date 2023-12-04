Air Malta cancelled flights to and from Munich for a fourth day on Monday, despite the airport resuming operations after a severe snowstorm.

Munich Airport is operating with limited capabilities and as such it could operate its flights KM306 from Malta to Munich, and KM307 from Munich to Malta today, the airline said.

Flights have been cancelled since Friday.

It said passengers can request a refund. Those who booked through travel agents should contact their agent to submit a refund request on their behalf.

Customers who wish rebook their ticket to another flight, should contact the Air Malta Customer Service Centre on 00356 21662211.