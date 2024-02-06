Air Malta said on Tuesday it was cancelling flights between Malta and Munich scheduled for February 7.

The cancellation of flights KM306, KM307, KM 308 and KM309 was caused by a strike ordered by Verdi Union at the airport.

Customers booked on these flights will be able to either rebook to travel on an alternative flight by contacting the Air Malta Customer Service Centre on 2166 2211 or receive a full ticket refund by emailing refundrequest@airmalta.com

For any flights booked through a travel agent, customers should contact their travel agent who can submit a refund request on their behalf.

Air Malta said it regretted any inconvenience which was "completely beyond the airline’s control".