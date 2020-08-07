Air Malta chief executive Clifford Chetcuti will be resigning in the coming days, Times of Malta is informed.

Airline sources on Friday said that Chetcuti, a pilot, had decided to hang up his wings for “personal reasons”.

A public call to replace him is expected to be issued later this month.

Air Malta sources said the decision to leave had been communicated to the board and office of the prime minister earlier this week.

Chetcuti joined the airline as a cadet in 1987, and flew with both Emirates and Qatar Airways.

He was appointed Air Malta CEO in September 2018.

His decision to leave comes as the airline struggles with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Malta is also in the throes of a long-standing battle with the pilots' union, after the airline made 69 pilots redundant earlier this year.