Air Malta said Wednesday it will be maintaining 'lifeline flights' to London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in the coming weeks.

"These airports are proving to be a critical lifeline for cargo, the provision of medical equipment and supplies, and the repatriation of foreign nationals to their country from Malta. These flights will continue in the coming weeks," the airline said.

All other flights have been discontinued since the Maltese government and foreign governments banned travel to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

"The situation is changing every day and further changes may be announced," the airline said.

Further information is available on www.airmalta.com.