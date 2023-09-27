Frustrated Air Malta customers say the national airline is dragging its feet with refund requests, complaining of late payments stretching back months.

Disgruntled passengers have contacted Times of Malta and taken to social media to complain about the length of time they have been left waiting for payments.

Meanwhile, Air Malta remains tight-lipped about the issue, having not responded to requests for comments for over a month.

Joana Carrasco told Times of Malta she was still waiting for compensation after being unable to board her flight in February due to it being overbooked.

“I had to miss two days of work since that day there were only flights to Malta for €400 and take another flight the next day, meaning another night in a hotel, meals and taxis,” she said.

Carrasco added that, despite providing her bank details to the company in July, which the company confirmed in writing according to an e-mail seen by Times of Malta, she had still not received the funds.

Another passenger said her business class flight had been delayed by over four hours and that, despite being initially told her request would be processed within 10 days, she had later been told it would take three months.

“I’ve been waiting for a refund since July [but], in August, I was informed by Air Malta that they were still processing May refunds, so an approximate three-month delay,” she said, adding she had received no word from the company since.

Meanwhile, recent Facebook posts by the company customers have prompted complaints about pending refund requests.

Under a post advertising Nadur, one angry man wrote: “Hi Air Malta, five months ago you agreed to compensate me on a delayed flight but, so far, I have not received a single penny from the claim. When are you going to pay, please?”

In August, Times of Malta contacted Air Malta to ask how many customers were awaiting refunds, the total value of the pending amounts, how the airline was planning on addressing the issue of outstanding refunds, how many customers had been affected and the total amount refunded to date.

At the time of going to print, the airline had refused to comment despite repeated reminders.

PN MEP candidate Peter Agius thinks reimbursement should be treated the same as a late payment – which he says must be paid within 60 days – due to regulation 261 giving citizens a right to compensation.

“It is a David against Goliath situation for citizens battling for their rights, with the big airlines frequently finding excuses and delays to limit their reimbursements,” he said.

Know your rights

According to EU regulation 261, passengers are entitled to the following compensation for all flights delayed by three hours or more, if the delay was within the airline’s control:

• €250 for all flights of 1,500 km or less;

• up to €400 for all internal EU flights of more than 1,500 km and all other flights between 1,500 and 3,500 km; and

• up to €600 for all non-internal EU flights over 3,500 km.

Assistance with meals, refreshments, transport and accommodation, if required, should also be provided.