Air Malta warned its customers on Thursdays they were likely to experience delays in the foreseeable future as the national airline outsources its baggage handling service.

The statement comes after Air Malta started outsourcing its ground handling services to Aviation Services Handling Limited as a cost-cutting measure.

The new operator is set to take over baggage and cargo handling gradually, Air Malta added.

However, teething issues are to be expected.

“The airline is doing its utmost to limit disruptions at its Malta hub - the Malta International Airport - but the dimension of the transition is such that delays are likely to occur”, the statement said.

Thursday saw especially long delays due to bad weather, while simultaneous arrivals of various aircraft from snow-bound airports from Munich and Vienna, compounded the issue, the national airline added.

Sources have told Times of Malta that the newly formed company is understaffed.

Aviation Services Handling Limited has contacted employees from rival baggage handling companies Aviaserve with job offers, sources noted.

The new baggage handling company is also actively recruiting online.

On Thursday afternoon the Shift reported that passengers on Air Malta flights were affected by baggage handling mix-ups.

The government is attempting to push through several other cost-cutting measures to save the wayward airline, also involving cabin crew.

Malta has also asked Brussels for permission to pump €290 million into the national airline.

Earlier this month the PN lambasted the labour government saying secret Air Malta side agreements clipped the wings of the national airline.