Air Malta employees impacted by the airline's restructuring will be given their new public service posts by mid-August, Robert Abela has pledged.

The prime minister told a press conference that the government's guarantee that the employees would be given jobs in the public sector still stood and the staff did not need to worry about their future.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in January announced that the government was halving the workforce in the loss-making airline as talks were held with the EU to authorise state aid. But he promised no one would be made redundant.

Times of Malta reported recently that hundreds of Air Malta employees were in the dark about their future and the comparatively good salaries at the airline presented a stumbling block to their redeployment to the public service.