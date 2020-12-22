An Air Malta aircraft flew to Oviedo in the Asturias region in northern Spain on Tuesday to bring to Malta a consignment of 8.2 tonnes of medical equipment, the airline said.

It said that, over the past months, it has carried more than 600 tonnes of cargo including medicine, vaccines, personal protective equipment, microelectronics, mail and perishables.

It also organised special freighter services for the government to carry 1,100 tons of additional medical supplies, radioactive material required for several treatments at Mater Dei Hospital, and other lifesaving medication. This year, it also carried the influenza vaccine.



In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said that during these testing times, it is

continuing with its efforts to keep the Maltese islands connected and ensure a steady flow of supplies, medical equipment, and cargo.



Following Monday’s suspension of commercial services from the UK to Malta, it announced that with immediate effect and with higher restrictions being adopted, its flights to and from United Kingdom will remain operational.

It noted that when Malta International Airport was closed for commercial traffic, it maintained connections to major European hubs and repatriated over 12,000 passengers while operating over 500 flight sectors.

Air Malta reminded customers wishing to change tickets that they can call its call centre on 2166 2211, or visit its sales office at Malta International Airport. Ticket changes issued through the airline’s website can be made online, while customers who booked through travel agents should contact their agent.



The airlines also reminded customers that it made changes to its travel experience with new processes and upgraded cleaning measures.