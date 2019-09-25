An Air Malta aircraft has been stuck at London Gatwick airport after being hit by a passenger bridge.

The airline said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon and involved an aircraft which was due to operate flight KM117 from London Gatwick to Malta. The incident occurred when the jetty bridge malfunctioned and made contact with the aircraft’s fuselage.

The aircraft was stationary at the time of the incident. The aircraft is being checked by engineers.

The flight has been delayed but no other delays are expected, the airline said. It had been due to arrive in Malta at 4pm.

This was the second incident involving an Air Malta flight from London. A flight from London Southend was delayed on Saturday because of a suspected birdstrike as the aircraft was about to take off.