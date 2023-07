An Air Malta flight from London to Malta had to return to London on Tuesday because of 'a minor technical issue' Air Malta said.

KM101 returned to Heathrow shortly after take-off. This, Air Malta said, was a necessary precaution.

The flight later departed London Heathrow at 4.10pm (local time) and will arrive in Malta at 7.20pm.

Air Malta apologised for the inconvenience.