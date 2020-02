Air Malta flights to London have been cancelled because of the weather.

The affected flights are:

KM100 from Malta to London Heathrow

KM101 from London Heathrow to Malta

KM116 from Malta to London Gatwick

KM117 from London Gatwick to Malta

KM102 from Malta to London Heathrow

KM103 from London Heathrow to Malta

KM118 from Malta to London Gatwick

KM119 from London Gatwick to Malta

Air Malta said on its website there may be other changes and cancellations.