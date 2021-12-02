Air Malta on Thursday said it had successfully launched its new booking and customer experience platform, developed by Branchspace.

“Throughout the year we implemented various initiatives and projects to revamp our digital ecosystem by leveraging technology to deliver an outstanding user experience when browsing and booking through our website in a digitally secure environment," Wayne Grixti, Air Malta’s Chief Technology Officer said.

Branchspace was founded by Michael Huynh in 2011. In its 2021 report, the Financial Times flagged Branchspace as one of the top European fastest-growing companies.

CTO David Turton noted on Thursday that Branchspace built Triplake - its innovative digital commerce platform - to help airlines and other travel brands deliver best-in-class digital experiences and allow them to fast adapt to the changing market conditions.

"The Branchspace team is thrilled to be a key part of Air Malta’s strategy to become one of the best airline digital retailers in Europe," he said.

Branchspace developed Triplake over the past three years, complementing its digital consulting expertise with innovative technology.

Triplake allows airline and travel partners the ability to customise online facilities - from planning and booking flights to optional products and services - according to their needs.