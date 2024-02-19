Air Malta flights to and from Munich scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled following a strike by airport service workers.

The national airline said the flights impacted by the Verdi Union industrial action are KM306, KM307, KM308 and KM309.

Customers booked on these flights will be able to either rebook to travel on an alternative flight by contacting the Air Malta Customer Service Centre on 2166 2211 or receive a full ticket refund by emailing refundrequest@airmalta.com

For any flights booked through a travel agent, customers should contact their travel agent who can submit a refund request on their behalf.