Air Malta on Monday denied claims that it had funded events, after some commentators suggested that the airline was sponsoring the Malta Film Awards.

The airline however acknowledged that it sometimes provides free flights in exchange for exposure.

The statement comes two weeks after the government said it was going to slash Air Malta's workforce by half by summer as part of a major cost-cutting plan to save the struggling airline.

The job-cutting plan is forecast to save €15 million a year.

On Friday, the airline said on Facebook it was a pleasure "to host" the awards' presenter, UK comedian David Walliams.

But "following recent media statements alleging sponsorships of local organisations or events" on Monday Air Malta said the airline had not provided any outgoing monetary funds nor payments as part of any sponsorship agreement over the past year under its current management team.

"Air Malta is aware of the role it plays in the local community and, as the national flag carrier, on occasions, it provides associations, event organisers and NGOs with airline seats (excluding taxes and charges)on flights not expected to be filled in exchange for third party marketing support to grow awareness of its brand, flight schedule and network," it added.