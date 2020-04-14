Air Malta has announced three new options for customers who had flights cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said the new terms offer more flexibility and value to customers in the form of travel vouchers that range from future credits to an extra 30 per cent voucher off the value of the fare purchased.

The options are redeemable once per booking.

1: Ready to ‘Book your trip’

The ‘Book Your Trip’ option, allows customers to change their destination if the flight originates from Malta and to choose a new date within a year from the date of the original flight free of charge. A €20 travel voucher for each flight and passenger booked will also be offered to all who choose this option, the airline says. This voucher is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and can be used for any Air Malta operated flight.

2: ‘Save your trip’

The ‘Save your trip’ option allows customers to book the same flight "when you are ready" to travel again. This option awards customers an additional 30 per cent of the value of the original fare price (excluding taxes and fees). These travel vouchers are valid for 12 months from the date of issue on any Air Malta operated flight.

3: Decide on your ‘Trip Later’

In this option the full amount of the customer's ticket is issued in the form of a travel voucher. It must be used within a year from the date of issue on any Air Malta operated flight. If not used, customers can apply for a refund of the travel voucher in the last month of its validity.

More information and links to apply for any of the options is available here:

Following receipt of these online forms, customers will be contacted and sent their vouchers.

Air Malta said it was offering customers the best options during these extraordinary circumstances. It thanked clients for their loyalty and continuous support during these difficult times.