Air Malta pilots have pledged to continue crewing flights to high-risk destinations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the pilots' union ALPA said it had extended its full cooperation to Air Malta and "instructed its members to do their utmost to alleviate the suffering of nationals stranded abroad, and foreigners wishing to return to their loved ones".

The union said its captains and first officers would be "on the frontline" helping citizens and transporting essential supplies to Maltese hospitals.

"Whilst our members appreciate the higher risk of exposure in these circumstances, to their families and themselves, they continue serving selflessly so as to allow the country to achieve the desired results," the union said.

Air Malta has in recent days announced a number of repatriation flights for Maltese nationals and residents stranded in European countries locked down due to the Covid-19 crisis.