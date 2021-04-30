Air Malta will this summer fly 20 cities, operating a total of 3,012 flights between May and October.

“This schedule delivers a strong message of commitment by the airline towards the local and international tourism industry," Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer Roy Kinnear said on Friday

"It focuses on Malta’s core markets for inbound tourism and is in line with Air Malta’s strategy of being a point-to-point carrier operating to major European cities and major airports attaching to larger network airlines through key interline partnerships and codesharing agreements.”

This summer the airline will operate direct flights to and from Amsterdam,

Brussels, Catania, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, London Heathrow, Lyon, Manchester, Munich, Milan Linate, Moscow*, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Tel Aviv*, Vienna, and Zurich.

Meanwhile, the airline's Executive Chairman, David G Curmi said Air Malta was happy to note the gradual increase of consumer confidence and propensity to travel this summer.

"This increase, driven primarily by the success of the vaccination rollouts in

many countries, especially in Malta, augurs well for an easing of travel restrictions and a restart in tourism this summer. We are happy to be part of the process and help re-open our Islands to tourism”.

“The health and safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority and we will continue to abide by all health and safety requirements of the countries to and from which we operate," he added.