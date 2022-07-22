Air Malta has had to re-time nine flights to Heathrow following capacity capping by the London airport.

The national airline said in a statement that due to ongoing airport terminal passenger congestion and severe queuing times at security, London Heathrow Airport issued dictates to airlines advising the maximum number of passengers they are allowed to carry, on selected flights until September 11.

Airlines have been instructed to strictly operate within the advised capacity restrictions and, if they are unable to meet those criteria to either cancel the flight or re-time it to another approved slot.

Air Malta has as a result changed the times of nine return flights on its Malta-London Heathrow - Malta route, as it is operating at 95% capacity on the route throughout July and August. These included today’s flight to and from London.

Other affected flights:

July 29, August 5, 12 and 19 - These flights will depart Malta at 12.10pm and Heathrow at 3.30pm.

July 27, August 1, 3 and 6 - These will depart Malta at 12.30pm and Heathrow at 4.05pm.

Air Malta regretted any inconvenience to customers caused by this “extraordinary circumstance” totally beyond its control.

“We stand by our belief that it is better to give our customers confidence that they will travel as opposed to enforced flight cancellations leaving customers stranded with no alternative travel options available,” it said.